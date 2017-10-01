Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 8,138 Shares of PACCAR Inc. (PCAR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 239.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 381.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,573,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,761 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,338,000. Finally, Delta Lloyd Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,038,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider T. Kyle Quinn sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total transaction of $189,141.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PCAR. Citigroup Inc. increased their price target on PACCAR from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) opened at 72.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.15. PACCAR Inc. has a one year low of $53.38 and a one year high of $73.01.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc. will post $4.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc (PACCAR) is a technology company. The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment includes the design, manufacture and distribution of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks. The Company’s trucks are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates.

