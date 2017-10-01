Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 1,038 Shares of City Holding Company (CHCO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,314 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of City Holding worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in City Holding during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in City Holding during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in City Holding by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in City Holding by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in City Holding by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $60,727.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,050.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $125,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CHCO shares. BidaskClub raised City Holding from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Holding from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

City Holding Company (CHCO) opened at 71.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.11. City Holding Company has a 52 week low of $48.40 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $46.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.45 million. City Holding had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that City Holding Company will post $3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Holding Company Profile

City Holding Company is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal activities through its subsidiary, City National Bank of West Virginia (City National). As of December 31, 2016, the City National provided banking, trust and investment management and other financial solutions through its network of 85 banking offices located in the states of West Virginia, Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southeastern Ohio.

