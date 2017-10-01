Pine River Capital Management L.P. Sells 36,086 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)

Pine River Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 36,086 shares during the period. Pine River Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 512.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,747,339 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $233,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,162 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13,115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,172,176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,306 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,142,533 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $152,883,000 after acquiring an additional 598,115 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5,177.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,610 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $55,958,000 after acquiring an additional 487,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hunt Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,818,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks Inc. alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PANW. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 1st. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $168.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.73.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/pine-river-capital-management-l-p-sells-36086-shares-of-palo-alto-networks-inc-panw.html.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) traded up 2.42% during trading on Friday, reaching $144.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,285 shares. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.31 and a 52 week high of $165.69. The company’s market cap is $13.23 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The network technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.92). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 19.72% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post $3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nir Zuk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $290,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark Anderson sold 44,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total transaction of $6,357,789.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 176,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,227,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,001 shares of company stock valued at $11,014,834. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc offers a next-generation security platform. The Company’s security platform consists of three elements: Next-Generation Firewall, Advanced Endpoint Protection and Threat Intelligence Cloud. Its Next-Generation Firewall delivers application, user and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats integrated within the firewall through its hardware and software architecture.

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.