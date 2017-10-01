Pine River Capital Management L.P. Continues to Hold Position in Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (FBM)

Pine River Capital Management L.P. held its stake in Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Pine River Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Foundation Building Materials worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FBM. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE FBM) traded down 1.05% on Friday, reaching $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,314 shares. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The stock’s market capitalization is $606.11 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials, Inc. will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their target price on Foundation Building Materials from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC decreased their target price on Foundation Building Materials from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc is a specialty distributor of wallboard and suspended ceiling systems in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Company fabricates and distributes its products for specialty contractors seeking to improve or maintain energy efficiency in a range of commercial and industrial buildings.

