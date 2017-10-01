Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Vertical Group cut Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.
Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) remained flat at $28.41 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,917 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.13. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $29.86.
Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 49.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post $2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 356,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after purchasing an additional 71,211 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,159,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation by 8.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,195,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,492,000 after purchasing an additional 767,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation by 44.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 194,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 59,670 shares in the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation Company Profile
Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is a retail feed store. It is a producer and seller of chicken with operations in the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. It is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators.
