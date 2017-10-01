Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $2.60 Million in Bunge Limited (BG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bunge Limited by 1,532.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,427,000 after buying an additional 7,502,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bunge Limited by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,450,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,077,980,000 after buying an additional 1,224,073 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Bunge Limited in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,883,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bunge Limited by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,627,000 after buying an additional 1,022,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Bunge Limited by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 689,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,468,000 after buying an additional 505,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) traded down 0.12% on Friday, hitting $69.46. 1,033,457 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.04. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $83.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average is $76.87.

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. Bunge Limited had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post $3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Bunge Limited’s payout ratio is currently 53.64%.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $210,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BG. Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of Bunge Limited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunge Limited from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bunge Limited in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Vertical Group lowered shares of Bunge Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Bunge Limited in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

About Bunge Limited

Bunge Limited is an agribusiness and food company with integrated operations that stretch from the farm field to consumer foods. The Company operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. Its Agribusiness segment is an integrated, global business involved in the purchase, storage, transport, processing and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

