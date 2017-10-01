Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $8.34 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.07% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $8,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 117,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 38,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 40,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE MAA) traded up 0.84% during trading on Friday, hitting $106.88. 537,840 shares of the stock traded hands. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.04 and a 1-year high of $110.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.26 and a 200 day moving average of $103.30. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post $1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.72%.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $730,768.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,180 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,321.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a multifamily focused, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops apartment communities primarily located in the Southeast and Southwest regions of the United States. It operates through three segments: Large market same store, Secondary market same store and Non-Same Store and Other.

