Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Sold by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2,329.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,821,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,204,052,000 after buying an additional 26,676,647 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 599.8% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,600,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943,299 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4,771.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,918 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,095,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,085,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,908,079,000 after purchasing an additional 921,895 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC set a $74.00 price target on Phillips 66 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Phillips 66 from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE PSX) opened at 91.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.20. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $75.14 and a 12-month high of $92.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post $4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 83.58%.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 1,151 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $102,531.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports and markets natural gas, and transports, stores, fractionates and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States.

