Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PSXP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $63.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Citigroup Inc. dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays PLC raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank set a $61.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) opened at 52.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.52. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.88.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 45.35%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post $2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Samson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 5.4% during the second quarter. Samson Capital Management LLC now owns 110,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 23.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 9.5% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 458,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,656,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 47.6% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 517,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after acquiring an additional 167,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

