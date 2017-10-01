Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) Short Interest Update

Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,665,014 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the August 31st total of 45,068,122 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,991,377 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) opened at 35.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $212.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $36.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer will post $2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $39.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pfizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Vetr cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.71 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.04.

In related news, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 8,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $263,692.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,346.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ian C. Read sold 96,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $3,296,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,521 shares of company stock worth $15,813,961 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.9% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 2,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 19.3% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 23.0% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

