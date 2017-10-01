Petrus Trust Company LTA Has $148,000 Stake in Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT)

Petrus Trust Company LTA continued to hold its stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,379 shares of the technology company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAKT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,431,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,976,000 after buying an additional 176,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,988,000 after buying an additional 119,913 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 357.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 142,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 111,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 63.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics during the first quarter valued at $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Daktronics Inc. alerts:

Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) opened at 10.57 on Friday. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a market cap of $468.11 million, a P/E ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.00 million. Daktronics had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Daktronics, Inc. will post $0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Daktronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.56%.

In other Daktronics news, insider Carla S. Gatzke sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $29,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 436,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Mulligan sold 37,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $492,452.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Daktronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Petrus Trust Company LTA Has $148,000 Stake in Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/petrus-trust-company-lta-has-148000-stake-in-daktronics-inc-dakt.html.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc is a supplier of electronic scoreboards, electronic display systems, digital messaging solutions, software and services for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. The Company operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.