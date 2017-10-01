Perry Ellis International Inc. (PERY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perry Ellis International Inc. (NASDAQ:PERY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Perry Ellis International, Inc. is a leading designer, distributor and licensor of a broad line of high quality men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, and fragrances. The company’s collection of dress and casual shirts, golf sportswear, sweaters, dress and casual pants and shorts, jeans wear, active wear and men’s and women’s swimwear is available through all major levels of retail distribution. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of nationally and internationally recognized brands including Perry Ellis, Jantzen, Cubavera, Munsingwear, Savane, Original Penguin, Grand Slam, Natural Issue, Pro Player, the Havanera Co., Axis, Tricots St. Raphael, Gotcha, Girl Star and MCD. The company enhances its roster of brands by licensing trademarks from third parties including Dockers for outerwear, Nike and JAG for swimwear, and PING and PGA TOUR for golf apparel. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PERY. ValuEngine downgraded Perry Ellis International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. FBR & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Perry Ellis International in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Perry Ellis International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Perry Ellis International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Perry Ellis International in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ PERY) opened at 23.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.65. Perry Ellis International has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10.

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $206.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 million. Perry Ellis International had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Perry Ellis International will post $2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Perry Ellis International news, insider Luis S. Paez sold 3,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $82,148.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stanley P. Silverstein sold 13,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $298,639.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Perry Ellis International by 42.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Perry Ellis International in the first quarter worth about $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Perry Ellis International by 46.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Airain ltd purchased a new stake in Perry Ellis International in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Perry Ellis International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perry Ellis International Company Profile

Perry Ellis International, Inc is an apparel company. The Company designs, sources, markets and licenses its products nationally and internationally at multiple price points and across all levels of retail distribution. It operates through four segments: Men’s Sportswear and Swim, Women’s Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer and Licensing.

