Permit Capital LLC Acquires 110,400 Shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (ICON)

Permit Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774,927 shares of the brand management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,400 shares during the period. Iconix Brand Group comprises approximately 3.1% of Permit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Permit Capital LLC owned about 1.36% of Iconix Brand Group worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Iconix Brand Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,204,245 shares of the brand management company’s stock valued at $42,871,000 after acquiring an additional 481,845 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Iconix Brand Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,741,989 shares of the brand management company’s stock valued at $35,659,000 after acquiring an additional 501,393 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Iconix Brand Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,695,624 shares of the brand management company’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after acquiring an additional 180,723 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Iconix Brand Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,317 shares of the brand management company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 82,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Iconix Brand Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 757,580 shares of the brand management company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 87,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) traded down 0.70% on Friday, hitting $5.69. 313,824 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $324.85 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55. Iconix Brand Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The brand management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. Iconix Brand Group had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 82.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iconix Brand Group, Inc. will post $0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICON. Cowen and Company set a $9.00 price target on shares of Iconix Brand Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Iconix Brand Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Iconix Brand Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iconix Brand Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Iconix Brand Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Iconix Brand Group Company Profile

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

