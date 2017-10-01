Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.02

Headlines about Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Perma-Fix Environmental Services earned a coverage optimism score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.5309985320203 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. alerts:

Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) traded down 3.80% during trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,164 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The company’s market capitalization is $44.51 million.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Perma-Fix Environmental Services will post $0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/perma-fix-environmental-services-pesi-earns-media-impact-score-of-0-02.html.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is an environmental and environmental technology know-how company. It operates in three segments: The Treatment Segment (Treatment), the Services Segment (Services) and the Medical Segment (Medical). Treatment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed (waste containing both hazardous and low-level radioactive waste), hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through approximately four licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities held by its subsidiaries.

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.