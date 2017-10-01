Perennial Advisors LLC Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (MA)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.5% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1,365.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 108.2% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 10.9% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (MA) opened at 141.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.90 and a 200 day moving average of $122.61. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $99.51 and a one year high of $143.59.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 38.30% and a return on equity of 74.92%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post $4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.86, for a total value of $2,014,412.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 91,107 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total transaction of $11,824,777.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,138,280.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 864,668 shares of company stock worth $111,589,106 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $138.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.34.

About Mastercard

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

