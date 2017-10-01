People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Stake Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,059,728 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.31% of People’s United Financial worth $18,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in People’s United Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in People’s United Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in People’s United Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised People’s United Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 target price on People’s United Financial and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ PBCT) opened at 18.14 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $20.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.82.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). People’s United Financial had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other People’s United Financial news, Director Janet M. Hansen sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $205,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,417.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Hoyt sold 6,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $121,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company of People’s United Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in providing commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services to individual, corporate and municipal customers. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

