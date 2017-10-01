People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 11,419.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,419 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 74.2% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 17,786.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 20,810 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth about $152,000. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu Inc. alerts:

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ BIDU) traded up 2.66% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,402,373 shares. The company has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.98. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.54 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.76 and its 200 day moving average is $193.39.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “People s United Financial Inc. Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/people-s-united-financial-inc-has-2-06-million-holdings-in-baidu-inc-bidu.html.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIDU. Macquarie raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up previously from $223.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Instinet raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.12.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc is a Chinese language Internet search provider. The Company offers a Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find information online, including Webpages, news, images, documents and multimedia files, through links provided on its Website. In addition to serving individual Internet search users, the Company provides a platform for businesses to reach customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.