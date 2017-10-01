People s United Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4,601.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,464,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $959,215,000 after buying an additional 11,220,403 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 66.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,275,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,348,000 after buying an additional 510,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,211,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,189,048,000 after purchasing an additional 487,366 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 55.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,598,000 after purchasing an additional 443,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 982.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 449,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,613,000 after purchasing an additional 408,013 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “People s United Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/people-s-united-financial-inc-boosts-holdings-in-darden-restaurants-inc-dri.html.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) traded down 0.23% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.78. 2,144,813 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.69 and a 200 day moving average of $84.83. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.16 and a 1-year high of $95.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 26.06%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post $4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.