CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC (LON:CFHL)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a GBX 62 ($0.83) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CFHL. FinnCap raised their target price on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC from GBX 90 ($1.21) to GBX 130 ($1.75) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC from GBX 80 ($1.08) to GBX 134 ($1.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Numis Securities Ltd started coverage on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 35 ($0.47) target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.34) target price on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 92.20 ($1.24).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC (CFHL)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/peel-hunt-reiterates-add-rating-for-cityfibre-infrastructure-holdings-plc-cfhl.html.

About CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC

CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings plc is a provider of wholesale fiber optic infrastructure. The Company designs, builds and operates pure-fiber networks across the United Kingdom. The Company’s operations relate to the management of transformational fiber optic infrastructure. Its solutions include Fibre-to-the-Premises, Metro Fibre Networks, Fibre-to-the-Tower and Fibre-to-the-Home.

Receive News & Ratings for CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.