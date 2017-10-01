Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NWF Group plc (NWF)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 185 ($2.49) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of NWF Group plc in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

NWF Group plc (LON NWF) opened at 171.00 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 83.18 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 160.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 146.87. NWF Group plc has a one year low of GBX 129.00 and a one year high of GBX 181.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from NWF Group plc’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

About NWF Group plc

NWF Group plc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of animal feeds, the sale and distribution of fuel oils, and the warehousing and distribution of ambient groceries. The Company operates through three segments: Feeds, Food and Fuels. The Feeds segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of animal feeds and other agricultural products.

