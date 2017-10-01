PDT Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 281,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,000. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.64% of Global Blood Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4,675.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,008 shares during the period. White Square Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,593,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,858,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,203,000 after purchasing an additional 730,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,535,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,451,000 after purchasing an additional 726,366 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 934,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,431,000 after purchasing an additional 617,943 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ GBT) traded up 5.25% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.05. 1,099,228 shares of the company were exchanged. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $41.15. The company’s market capitalization is $1.36 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($2.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 27,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $803,203.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,053 shares in the company, valued at $357,853.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jung Choi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,053 shares of company stock valued at $983,204 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “ourperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat blood-based disorders. The Company is developing its initial product candidate, GBT440, as an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

