PDT Partners LLC Invests $26.82 Million in Corning Incorporated (GLW)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 892,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,823,000. Corning accounts for 1.1% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Corning as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $14,879,000. AXA grew its stake in shares of Corning by 7.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 261,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,135,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,650,659,000 after acquiring an additional 326,877 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Corning by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Corning by 3.4% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 166,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated (GLW) traded down 0.10% during trading on Friday, hitting $29.92. 4,064,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.87. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $32.17.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post $1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.98.

In related news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 33,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $942,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 48,125 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,220.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,888 shares of company stock worth $3,653,485 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing specialty glass and ceramics. Its segments include Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, Life Sciences and All Other. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for flat panel liquid crystal displays (LCDs).

