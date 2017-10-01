PDT Partners LLC Buys 231,846 Shares of Box, Inc. (BOX)

PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 142.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,846 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Box worth $7,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Box by 79.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,977,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,518,000 after buying an additional 3,521,030 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Box by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,926,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,654,000 after buying an additional 157,644 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Box by 3,627.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,462,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,162,000 after buying an additional 3,369,948 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Box by 32.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,859,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,154,000 after buying an additional 697,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Box by 62.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,510,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,786,000 after buying an additional 965,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Box Inc. alerts:

Shares of Box, Inc. (BOX) traded up 2.82% on Friday, reaching $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,662,653 shares. The company’s market cap is $2.58 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $19.44.

Box (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $122.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.75 million. Box had a negative return on equity of 232.81% and a negative net margin of 34.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “PDT Partners LLC Buys 231,846 Shares of Box, Inc. (BOX)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/pdt-partners-llc-buys-231846-shares-of-box-inc-box.html.

In other Box news, insider Daniel J. Levin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory O’driscoll sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $1,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,076,389 shares of company stock valued at $19,796,816. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS AG upgraded Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Box in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Box in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Box currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.01.

Box Company Profile

Box, Inc provides an enterprise content management platform that enables organizations of all sizes to manage enterprise content while allowing access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. With the Company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud-based platform, users can collaborate on content both internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security and compliance features to comply with internal policies and industry regulations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Box Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Box Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.