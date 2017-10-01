PDC Energy (PDCE) and Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) Financial Review

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Chesapeake Energy Corporation alerts:

64.6% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of PDC Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy Corporation and PDC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy Corporation -9.52% -16.10% 3.99% PDC Energy 1.03% 0.53% 0.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Chesapeake Energy Corporation and PDC Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy Corporation 3 17 5 0 2.08 PDC Energy 0 10 12 0 2.55

Chesapeake Energy Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $6.20, suggesting a potential upside of 44.08%. PDC Energy has a consensus price target of $70.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.79%. Given Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Chesapeake Energy Corporation is more favorable than PDC Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Energy Corporation and PDC Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy Corporation $9.25 billion 0.41 $1.50 billion ($1.83) -2.35 PDC Energy $677.42 million 4.73 $550.18 million ($0.10) -490.25

Chesapeake Energy Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than PDC Energy. PDC Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Energy Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Chesapeake Energy Corporation has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDC Energy has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy Corporation beats PDC Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy Corporation

Chesapeake Energy Corporation produces natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates in two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing, Gathering and Compression. Exploration and production is engaged in finding and producing oil, natural gas and NGL. Marketing, gathering and compression is engaged in marketing, gathering and compression of oil, natural gas and NGL. As of December 31, 2016, it owned interests in approximately 22,700 oil and natural gas wells. It has a diverse resource base of onshore the United States unconventional natural gas and liquids assets. It has positions in resource plays of the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the Utica Shale in Ohio, the Anadarko Basin in northwestern Oklahoma and the stacked pay in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. Its natural gas resource plays are the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas and the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc. is an independent exploration and production company. The Company produces, develops, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. The Company operates through two segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. The Company’s Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment includes all of its crude oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s Gas Marketing segment purchases, aggregates and resells natural gas. The Company’s operations in the Wattenberg Field are focused on the horizontal Niobrara and Codell plays. Its Delaware Basin operations are focused in the Wolfcamp zones and its Ohio operations are focused in the Utica Shale play. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned an interest in approximately 2,900 productive gross wells.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.