PC-Tel (PCTI) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about PC-Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PC-Tel earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 46.4116428633768 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of PC-Tel (NASDAQ PCTI) remained flat at $6.30 on Friday. 9,022 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72. The company’s market capitalization is $112.07 million. PC-Tel has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $8.48.

PC-Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 million. PC-Tel had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. PC-Tel’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PC-Tel will post $0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of PC-Tel in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

PC-Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc (PCTEL) delivers telecom solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The RF Solutions segment develops and provides test equipment, software and engineering services for wireless networks. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers antennas and site solutions for wireless networks globally.

