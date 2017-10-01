PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Position Boosted by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in PayPal Holdings were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings by 16.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 433,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after acquiring an additional 60,708 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings by 1.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 180,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings by 55.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 133,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 47,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,938,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ PYPL) opened at 64.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.68. The company has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.98. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $65.24.

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. PayPal Holdings had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post $1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $79,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William J. Ready sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,702 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,804. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PayPal Holdings from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on PayPal Holdings from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp upgraded PayPal Holdings to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Vetr raised PayPal Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.78 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut PayPal Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal Holdings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.98.

PayPal Holdings Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

