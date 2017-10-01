Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) to post $80.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Paylocity Holding Corporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.70 million to $80.93 million. Paylocity Holding Corporation reported sales of $65.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corporation will report full-year sales of $80.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $369.00 million to $369.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $451.11 million per share, with estimates ranging from $447.00 million to $457.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 million. Paylocity Holding Corporation had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Paylocity Holding Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCTY. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a $55.00 target price on shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $8,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,212,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,473,924.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Haske sold 88,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $4,005,606.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,189,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,782,087.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,510,185 shares of company stock worth $68,035,096. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity Holding Corporation by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Paylocity Holding Corporation by 562.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Paylocity Holding Corporation by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Turner Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity Holding Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Paylocity Holding Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ PCTY) opened at 48.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.83 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average of $43.71. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.69 and a 52 week high of $49.65.

Paylocity Holding Corporation is a cloud-based provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM), software solutions for medium-sized organizations. The Company’s services are provided in a software-as-a-service delivery model utilizing its cloud-based platform. The cloud-based platform provides a suite of applications using a multi-tenant architecture.

