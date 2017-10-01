Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 5,759 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,759 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $254,950.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 28th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,172 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $497,377.44.

On Monday, September 25th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,482 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $241,701.38.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 10,825 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $475,434.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,519 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $502,113.21.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 10,686 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $463,879.26.

On Monday, September 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 10,894 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $461,251.96.

On Thursday, September 14th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,310 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $474,454.50.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,380 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $476,708.20.

On Friday, September 8th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,380 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $470,904.40.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 10,825 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $453,134.50.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) opened at 45.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.48. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $45.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post $1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 27.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 71.9% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at $253,000. 15.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (IBG, Inc) is a holding company. The Company is an automated global electronic broker and market maker specializing in routing orders, and executing and processing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds and mutual funds on over 120 electronic exchanges and market centers around the world and offering custody, prime brokerage, securities and margin lending services to customers.

