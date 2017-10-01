Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRTY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 target price on shares of Party City Holdco and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) opened at 13.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.69.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $544.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.59 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post $1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James M. Harrison purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,050.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan T. Vero purchased 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $40,017.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,017.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTY. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth $127,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the first quarter worth $170,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 6.1% during the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 12,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc is a holding company with no operating assets or operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned PC Nextco Holdings, LLC (PC Nextco), which owned PC Intermediate Holdings, Inc (PC Intermediate). As of December 31, 2016, PC Intermediate owned Party City Holdings Inc (PCHI).

