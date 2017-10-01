Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Shares Bought by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. BT Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE PH) opened at 175.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.41. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $118.77 and a one year high of $177.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.00.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. Parker-Hannifin Corporation had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post $9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

In other Parker-Hannifin Corporation news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $79,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.46, for a total value of $200,371.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,389 shares of company stock valued at $878,913. 2.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $198.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Parker-Hannifin Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing precision engineered solutions for a range of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. The Company operates through segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial Segment is an aggregation of several business units, which manufacture motion-control and fluid power system components for builders and users of various types of manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, agricultural, construction, and military vehicles and equipment.

