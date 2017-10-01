Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Holdings Lifted by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation by 1,175.0% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,348,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,499,000 after buying an additional 1,242,624 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation in the second quarter worth about $548,000. Hancock Holding Co. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 6,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation by 7.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 356,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,946,000 after buying an additional 24,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation by 20.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Jefferies Group LLC set a $163.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

In other Parker-Hannifin Corporation news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $437,368.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,254,721.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.46, for a total transaction of $200,371.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,389 shares of company stock valued at $878,913 over the last three months. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE PH) opened at 175.02 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $118.77 and a one year high of $177.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.62 and its 200-day moving average is $160.00.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Parker-Hannifin Corporation had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post $9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing precision engineered solutions for a range of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. The Company operates through segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial Segment is an aggregation of several business units, which manufacture motion-control and fluid power system components for builders and users of various types of manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, agricultural, construction, and military vehicles and equipment.

