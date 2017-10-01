Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) vs. Its Peers Critical Review

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: PKOH) is one of 58 public companies in the “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a beta of 3.42, meaning that its share price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s competitors have a beta of 1.21, meaning that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. 2.50% 16.90% 4.14% Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Competitors 1.46% 6.95% 4.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Competitors 395 1917 1934 38 2.38

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. currently has a consensus target price of $43.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.61%. As a group, “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” companies have a potential upside of 1.92%. Given Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. $1.31 billion $111.10 million 17.14 Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Competitors $2.17 billion $344.21 million 23.15

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.1% of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of shares of all “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.0% of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of shares of all “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 36.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. competitors beat Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. is a diversified international company providing supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment used on their production lines and manufactured components used to assemble its products. The Company operates in three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components and Engineered Products. Supply Technologies provides its customers with Total Supply Management, which manages every aspect of supplying production parts and materials to its customers’ manufacturing floor, from strategic planning to program implementation. Assembly Components manufactures products oriented towards fuel efficiency and reduced emission standards. Engineered Products segment operates a group of manufacturing businesses that design and manufacture a range of products, including induction heating and melting systems, pipe threading systems, and forged and machined products. It operates through the subsidiaries of its direct subsidiary, Park-Ohio Industries, Inc.

