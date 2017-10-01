Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Holdings in XL Group Ltd. (XL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of XL Group Ltd. (NYSE:XL) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 661,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,927 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.26% of XL Group worth $28,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of XL Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XL Group during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XL Group by 22.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XL Group during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of XL Group during the second quarter worth about $210,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Mauriello sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $135,565.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XL Group Ltd. (NYSE:XL) opened at 39.45 on Friday. XL Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $32.81 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average is $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.01.

XL Group (NYSE:XL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. XL Group had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that XL Group Ltd. will post $3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. XL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

XL has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of XL Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BidaskClub lowered XL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on XL Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of XL Group in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS AG dropped their price objective on XL Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. XL Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

About XL Group

XL Group plc is an insurance and reinsurance company providing property, casualty and specialty products to industrial, commercial and professional firms, insurance companies and other enterprises. The Company operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company’s Insurance segment is organized into four product divisions: Global Casualty (Casualty); Global Energy Property, & Construction (EPC); Global Professional (Professional), and Global Specialty (Specialty).

