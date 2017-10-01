Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $31.33 Million Holdings in NTT DOCOMO, Inc (DCM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in NTT DOCOMO, Inc (NYSE:DCM) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86,576 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in NTT DOCOMO were worth $31,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in NTT DOCOMO by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in NTT DOCOMO in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in NTT DOCOMO by 0.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Airain ltd purchased a new stake in NTT DOCOMO in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC purchased a new stake in NTT DOCOMO in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DCM shares. BidaskClub cut NTT DOCOMO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut NTT DOCOMO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NTT DOCOMO, Inc (NYSE DCM) opened at 22.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.12. NTT DOCOMO, Inc has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $26.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.79.

NTT DOCOMO (NYSE:DCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter. NTT DOCOMO had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that NTT DOCOMO, Inc will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NTT DOCOMO Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) is a mobile telecommunications carrier. The Company operates through three segments: telecommunications business, smart life business and other businesses. The telecommunications business segment includes mobile phone services (long-term evolution (LTE) (Xi) services and freedom of mobile multimedia access (FOMA) services), optical-fiber broadband service, satellite mobile communications services, international services and equipment sales related to these services.

