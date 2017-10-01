Paragon Capital Management Ltd Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (T)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 0.4% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 66,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in AT&T by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 362,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after buying an additional 101,511 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 80,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 202,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 60,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T Inc. (T) traded up 0.33% on Friday, reaching $39.17. 21,961,431 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average of $38.81. The company has a market capitalization of $240.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.49. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $43.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post $2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Vetr upgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.91 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.87.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

