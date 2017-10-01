Pantheon International PLC (PIN) Insider Purchases £54,810 in Stock

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) insider Laurie Magnus purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,827 ($24.57) per share, for a total transaction of £54,810 ($73,708.98).

Shares of Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) opened at 1865.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 21.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 21.05. Pantheon International PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,519.80 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,865.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/pantheon-international-plc-pin-insider-purchases-54810-in-stock.html.

Pantheon International PLC Company Profile

Pantheon International Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in investing in a portfolio of private equity assets managed by third party managers across the world. The Company’s primary investment objective is to maximize capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity funds and directly in private companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon International PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon International PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.