Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 522 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 32.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 88.3% during the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 56.0% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/pacer-advisors-inc-acquires-522-shares-of-illinois-tool-works-inc-itw.html.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE ITW) opened at 147.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.67 and its 200-day moving average is $139.40. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.50 and a 1-year high of $150.29. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post $6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $136.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.71.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc is a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment offers commercial food equipment. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces test and measurement, and electronic manufacturing and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.