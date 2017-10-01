P.A.M. Transportation Services (PTSI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. P.A.M. Transportation Services earned a news sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the transportation company an impact score of 45.6687152826944 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTSI. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ PTSI) traded up 4.04% during trading on Friday, hitting $23.93. The stock had a trading volume of 18,411 shares. The company has a market cap of $151.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.99. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $28.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company. It operates in the motor carrier segment. It operates as a truckload dry van carrier transporting general commodities throughout the continental United States, as well as in certain Canadian provinces.

