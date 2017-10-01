OxFORD Asset Management LLP Purchases New Stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned about 0.10% of Spirit Airlines at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 55,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit Airlines Inc. alerts:

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) opened at 33.41 on Friday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $60.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average is $48.73.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Spirit Airlines had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $701.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post $3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/oxford-asset-management-llp-purchases-new-stake-in-spirit-airlines-inc-save.html.

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $168,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAVE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Bank of America Corporation reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.