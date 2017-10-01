OxFORD Asset Management LLP Has $3.93 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (BIIB)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,997 shares during the quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Endowment Management LP raised its position in Biogen by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 13,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Biogen by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 732,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,754,000 after purchasing an additional 348,537 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Biogen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 341,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Biogen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 32,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ BIIB) opened at 313.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.47 and a 200 day moving average of $278.47. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $244.28 and a one year high of $330.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post $21.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 4,974 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total value of $1,442,509.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,042.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 7,758 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,761,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vetr cut shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.53 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.16.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

