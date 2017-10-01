OvaScience (OVAS) & Immunomedics (IMMU) Head to Head Comparison

OvaScience (NASDAQ: OVAS) and Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OvaScience and Immunomedics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OvaScience $465,000.00 108.98 -$62.55 million ($2.11) -0.67 Immunomedics $3.09 million 503.46 -$71.33 million ($1.43) -9.78

OvaScience has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Immunomedics. Immunomedics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OvaScience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.3% of OvaScience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Immunomedics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of OvaScience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Immunomedics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OvaScience and Immunomedics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OvaScience -16,132.47% -69.13% -61.52% Immunomedics -4,956.52% N/A -109.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OvaScience and Immunomedics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OvaScience 1 1 1 0 2.00 Immunomedics 0 0 3 0 3.00

OvaScience currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 463.38%. Immunomedics has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.72%. Given OvaScience’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe OvaScience is more favorable than Immunomedics.

Volatility & Risk

OvaScience has a beta of 3.52, meaning that its share price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunomedics has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Immunomedics beats OvaScience on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

OvaScience Company Profile

OvaScience, Inc. is a global fertility company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of fertility treatment options for women. The Company’s portfolio of fertility treatment options uses its technology, including methods to identify and isolate Egg precursor (EggPC) cells from a patient’s own ovarian tissue. The Company’s AUGMENT treatment is designed to improve egg health by supplementing a mitochondrial deficiency. With the AUGMENT treatment, energy-producing mitochondria from a patient’s own EggPC cells are added to the patient’s mature eggs during the in vitro fertilization process to supplement the existing mitochondria. Its OvaPrime treatment is a fertility treatment designed to replenish a woman’s ovary by increasing her egg reserve using her own EggPC cells. Its OvaTure treatment is a fertility treatment that seeks to create mature fertilizable eggs in vitro from a woman’s own EggPC cells without the need for hormone hyperstimulation.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders and other serious diseases. Its geographic segments include United States and Europe. Its technologies allow it to create humanized antibodies that can be used either alone in unlabeled or naked form, or conjugated with radioactive isotopes, chemotherapeutics, cytokines or toxins. It has a pipeline of eight clinical-stage product candidates. Its portfolio of investigational products includes antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) that are designed to deliver a payload of a chemotherapeutic directly to the tumor, while the managing overall toxic effects that are found with conventional administration of these chemotherapy agents. Its ADCs are sacituzumab govitecan (IMMU-132) and labetuzumab govitecan (IMMU-130), which are in Phase II trials.

