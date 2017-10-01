Outfitter Advisors LTD. Has $399,000 Stake in Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)

Outfitter Advisors LTD. cut its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD.’s holdings in Duke Energy Corporation were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 2.6% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 19,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 37.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 5.5% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 5.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 260,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation in the second quarter valued at $5,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Duke Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy Corporation from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Duke Energy Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.05.

In other news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $431,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,316 shares in the company, valued at $4,338,245.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE DUK) opened at 83.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.74 and its 200-day moving average is $84.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $72.34 and a one year high of $88.40.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy Corporation had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Duke Energy Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post $4.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.64%.

Duke Energy Corporation Profile

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Company operates in the United States through its direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment provides retail electric service through the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to approximately 7.5 million customers within the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

