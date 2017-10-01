OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems, Inc. is a premier worldwide designer and provider of components, subsystems and end-products based on optical and electromechanical pressure sensor technologies. The Company’s product range focuses on the fiber optics and high speed telecommunications for Gigabit Ethernet and Fibre Channel, Security and Inspection and Medical Diagnostics industries, three areas of excellent growth for our products. The Company also sees continued expansion in office automation, aerospace, computer peripherals and industrial automation industries. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OSIS. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub cut OSI Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley set a $92.00 target price on OSI Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.14.

Shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ OSIS) opened at 91.37 on Wednesday. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $63.85 and a 12 month high of $92.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.39 and a beta of 0.75.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.09. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $252.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that OSI Systems will post $3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 51,732.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,248,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,137 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,791,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 203,144 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $9,342,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,271,000 after purchasing an additional 76,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The Company sells its products and provides related services in diversified markets, including homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace.

