Orbital ATK (OA) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Orbital ATK earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the aerospace company an impact score of 45.8777541594439 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Orbital ATK (OA) opened at 133.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.83 and a 200-day moving average of $101.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of -0.34. Orbital ATK has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $133.39.

Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Orbital ATK had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Orbital ATK will post $6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

OA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orbital ATK from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orbital ATK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orbital ATK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orbital ATK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Orbital ATK in a report on Monday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orbital ATK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In other news, insider Frank L. Jr. Culbertson sold 2,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $211,991.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Mccabe sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total transaction of $40,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,002 shares of company stock worth $316,492. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Orbital ATK, Inc is an aerospace and defense systems company and supplier of related products to the United States Government, allied nations, prime contractors and other customers. The Company’s segments include Flight Systems Group, Defense Systems Group, Space Systems Group and Corporate. Its products include launch vehicles and related propulsion systems; satellites and associated components and services; tactical missiles, subsystems and defense electronics, and precision weapons, armament systems and ammunition.

