Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,094 Shares of Carnival Corporation (CCL)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Carnival Corporation were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Corporation by 2,672.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,919,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,716,000 after acquiring an additional 26,912,293 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Carnival Corporation by 316.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,236,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Carnival Corporation by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,838,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,630 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Corporation by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 2,416,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Carnival Corporation by 4,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,496,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) traded up 0.31% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.57. 3,477,523 shares of the company were exchanged. Carnival Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $69.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Carnival Corporation had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post $3.70 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Carnival Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 43.72%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc raised their target price on shares of Carnival Corporation from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Carnival Corporation in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Carnival Corporation in a report on Wednesday. Argus restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Carnival Corporation in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Corporation in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Carnival Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.07.

In other news, insider Alan Buckelew sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $1,005,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,110,637.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company of global cruise guests, and a provider of vacations to all cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company operates in four segments: North America, EAA, Cruise Support and, Tour and Other. The Company’s North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises (Princess) and Seabourn.

