Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $8.46 Million Holdings in Accenture PLC (ACN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accenture PLC were worth $8,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Investment Group LLC raised its position in Accenture PLC by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Accenture PLC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Opera Trading Capital purchased a new position in Accenture PLC during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture PLC during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Accenture PLC by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture PLC (ACN) opened at 135.07 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $109.50 and a 52 week high of $138.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.89 and a 200-day moving average of $124.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Accenture PLC had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Accenture PLC’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post $6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 18th. Accenture PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.49%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Accenture PLC in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $131.50) on shares of Accenture PLC in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Accenture PLC in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.12.

In related news, insider Daniel T. London sold 4,808 shares of Accenture PLC stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $615,664.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,302.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,400 shares of Accenture PLC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,582 shares of company stock worth $2,634,573. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

