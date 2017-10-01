Open Text Corp (OTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Open Text Corp (TSE:OTC) (NASDAQ:OTEX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.20.

Separately, Beacon Securities upgraded Open Text Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Shares of Open Text Corp (TSE:OTC) opened at 43.56 on Friday. Open Text Corp has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $45.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.

Open Text Corp Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a platform and suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from any device. The Company designs, develops, markets and sells Enterprise Information Management (EIM) software and solutions. Its EIM offerings include Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Business Process Management (BPM), Customer Experience Management (CEM), Business Network, Discovery and Analytics.

