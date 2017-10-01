Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 764,062 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 764,062 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STI. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 3,009.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,101 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,321,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,169 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,534,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,517 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,614,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,467,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) opened at 59.77 on Friday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.06.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post $4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This is a boost from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 42.67%.

SunTrust Banks declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.32 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Susan S. Johnson sold 808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $46,330.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,550.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Sunday. Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Saturday. Nomura raised their price target on SunTrust Banks from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. SunTrust Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.13.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a provider of financial services. The Company’s principal subsidiary is SunTrust Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business segments include Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, Mortgage Banking and Corporate Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment consisted of three primary businesses: Consumer Banking, Consumer Lending and Private Wealth Management.

