Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.84 Million Holdings in CGI Group, Inc. (GIB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in shares of CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,701 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CGI Group were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of CGI Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 47,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CGI Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CGI Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of CGI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of CGI Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE GIB) opened at 51.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.92. CGI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $53.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $49.58.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). CGI Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CGI Group, Inc. will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CGI Group

CGI Group Inc (CGI), directly or through its subsidiaries, manages information technology (IT) services, as well as business process services (BPS). The Company’s services include the management of IT and business functions (outsourcing), systems integration and consulting, as well as the sale of software solutions.

