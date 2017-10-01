ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 107.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 31.3% during the second quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. now owns 3,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 83.3% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) traded down 0.02% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.41. 2,496,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.41 and a 12 month high of $59.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.90.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS AG raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.57.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc is an energy midstream service provider in the United States. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, and is engaged in the gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas. THe Company’s operations include a 38,000-mile integrated network of NGL and natural gas pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities in the Mid-Continent, Williston, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions.

